Tonix Pharmaceuticals Launches TONIX ONE, A Digital Platform For Migraine Management

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Tuesday has introduced TONIX ONE, a fully integrated digital platform designed to assist migraine patients in understanding and managing their condition.

The platform streamlines the patient journey through strategic partnerships with UpScript Telemedicine, ProModRx, Blink Health, and a mobile app specializing in symptom tracking.

TONIX ONE provides educational resources, telehealth consultations, and e-prescription services, improving access to specialized migraine treatments. The platform highlights the limitations of oral medications and offers alternatives through a seamless digital experience.

Tonix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on pain management, central nervous system - CNS disorders, and vaccines. The company's pipeline includes TNX-102 SL for fibromyalgia, acute stress disorder, and acute stress reaction, with a PDUFA decision expected in August 2025. Other developments include TNX-1300 for cocaine intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, TNX-1500 for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, and TNX-801, a vaccine candidate for mpox.

Tonix recently secured a $34 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense - DoD to develop TNX-4200, a broad-spectrum antiviral for military personnel. The company operates an infectious disease research facility in Maryland and markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for migraine treatment.

Tuesday, TNXP closed at $17.45, down 2.38%, and is currently trading after hours at $17.50, up 0.29%, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

