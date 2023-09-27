Tonix Pharma: Department Of Defense To Support Proposed Investigator Sponsored OASIS Trial

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) said the University of North Carolina Institute for Trauma Recovery has been awarded a $3 million grant from the Department of Defense to investigate the potential of Tonix's TNX-102 SL to reduce the frequency and severity of adverse effects of acute trauma. Initiation of patient enrollment in the proposed investigator sponsored OASIS trial is anticipated in the beginning of 2024, the company said.

The company said the OASIS trial will build upon a foundation of knowledge and infrastructure developed through the UNC-led, $40 million AURORA initiative. The AURORA study is supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health.

