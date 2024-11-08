News & Insights

Tonix Pharma Unveils Promising TNX-1700 Cancer Data

November 08, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has issued an update.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has unveiled new data from a manuscript showing promising results of its TNX-1700 candidate in cancer treatment. Collaborating with Columbia University scientists, the study demonstrated that TNX-1700 enhanced the effects of anti-PD-1 therapy, leading to tumor regression and prolonged survival in animal models. These findings highlight TNX-1700’s potential to revolutionize immunotherapy by targeting specific immune suppressor cells, offering hope for improved cancer treatments.

