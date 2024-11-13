News & Insights

Tonix Pharma Reveals Promising TNX-801 Vaccine Data

November 13, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has provided an update.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising data for its TNX-801 vaccine, showing it is less virulent in immune-compromised mice compared to 20th-century vaccinia vaccines. This breakthrough suggests TNX-801 could be an effective candidate in controlling mpox spread. Investors should note the company’s forward-looking statements about product development and potential growth, while being mindful of inherent market risks.

