Tonix Pharma Reveals Promising TNX-801 Vaccine Data

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has provided an update.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising data for its TNX-801 vaccine, showing it is less virulent in immune-compromised mice compared to 20th-century vaccinia vaccines. This breakthrough suggests TNX-801 could be an effective candidate in controlling mpox spread. Investors should note the company’s forward-looking statements about product development and potential growth, while being mindful of inherent market risks.

Find detailed analytics on TNXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.