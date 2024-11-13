Tonix Pharma Reveals Promising TNX-801 Vaccine Data

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has provided an update.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising data for its TNX-801 vaccine, showing it is less virulent in immune-compromised mice compared to 20th-century vaccinia vaccines. This breakthrough suggests TNX-801 could be an effective candidate in controlling mpox spread. Investors should note the company’s forward-looking statements about product development and potential growth, while being mindful of inherent market risks.
Find detailed analytics on TNXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.