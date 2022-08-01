Markets
Tonix Pharma Granted U.S. Patent Covering TNX-1900 For Treatment Of Pain

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced Monday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent 11,389,473 to the Company on July 19, 2022.

The patent, entitled "Magnesium-Containing Oxytocin Formulations and Methods of Use" claims methods and compositions for treating pain, including that incident to migraine headaches, using intranasal magnesium-containing oxytocin formulations.

This patent, excluding possible patent term extensions, is expected to provide Tonix with U.S. market exclusivity until January 2036.

In late 2021, Tonix received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the initiation of a Phase 2 study of TNX-1900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) for the prevention of migraine headache in chronic migraineurs.

The Company continues to expect to begin enrollment in the Phase 2 study during the second half of 2022.

