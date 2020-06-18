Tonix Pharma Expands Strategic Collaboration With Southern Research

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Southern Research to include a study of T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19. The research is part of an ongoing collaboration between Tonix and Southern to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix's TNX-1800, a live replicating virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19. Tonix Pharma said the data will support the interpretation of animal trial results with TNX-1800 and subsequent human trials.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Research is an independent nonprofit, scientific research organization.

