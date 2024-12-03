Tonix Pharma Expands Leadership Amid Drug Development

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is strategically strengthening its leadership team by appointing new executives as it prepares for significant progress with its TNX-102 SL product aimed at managing fibromyalgia. The company anticipates beginning a new study for acute stress reactions in early 2025 and awaits a potential FDA decision on its New Drug Application by August 2025. Investors are advised to consider forward-looking statements with caution due to inherent uncertainties.

