Tonix Pharma Expands Leadership Amid Drug Development

December 03, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is strategically strengthening its leadership team by appointing new executives as it prepares for significant progress with its TNX-102 SL product aimed at managing fibromyalgia. The company anticipates beginning a new study for acute stress reactions in early 2025 and awaits a potential FDA decision on its New Drug Application by August 2025. Investors are advised to consider forward-looking statements with caution due to inherent uncertainties.

