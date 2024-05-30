Tonix Pharma Advances with TNX-102 SL for Long COVID and Stress Disorders

An announcement from Tonix Pharma (TNXP) is now available.

At the ASCP Annual Meeting, the Company revealed promising data for its product TNX-102 SL, showing improvements in fatigue, sleep quality, cognitive function, and patient well-being for those with Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, despite not meeting the primary pain reduction goal. Additionally, TNX-102 SL is being explored for its potential to alleviate acute stress reactions and prevent stress disorders post-trauma in civilians. These developments offer exciting prospects for the Company’s future in the competitive pharmaceutical market, highlighting their ongoing commitment to addressing complex health issues.

