Tonix Pharma Advances with TNX-102 SL for Long COVID and Stress Disorders

May 30, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

An announcement from Tonix Pharma (TNXP) is now available.

At the ASCP Annual Meeting, the Company revealed promising data for its product TNX-102 SL, showing improvements in fatigue, sleep quality, cognitive function, and patient well-being for those with Fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, despite not meeting the primary pain reduction goal. Additionally, TNX-102 SL is being explored for its potential to alleviate acute stress reactions and prevent stress disorders post-trauma in civilians. These developments offer exciting prospects for the Company’s future in the competitive pharmaceutical market, highlighting their ongoing commitment to addressing complex health issues.

