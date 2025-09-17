Markets
TNXP

Tonix In-Licenses TNX-4800 For Seasonal Lyme Disease Prevention

September 17, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Wednesday announced the in-licensing of worldwide rights to TNX-4800, a long-acting human monoclonal antibody that targets the Lyme disease-causing Borrelia bacteria.

TNX-4800 was developed by researchers at UMass Chan Medical School, which is licensing the technology to Tonix.

TNX-4800 is being developed for annual seasonal use, as one dose administered in the Spring to protect against Lyme disease through Fall, or the entire tick season in the U.S.

The company is planning an adaptive Phase 2/3 study of TNX-4800.

There are currently no FDA-approved vaccines or prophylactics to protect against Lyme Disease.

