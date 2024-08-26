News & Insights

Tonix Collaborates With Bilthoven Biologicals To Advance Mpox Vaccine Candidate 'TNX-801'; Stock Up

August 26, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced a collaboration with Bilthoven Biologicals to advance TNX-801, its mpox vaccine candidate.

TNX-801 (recombinant horsepox virus) is a live replicating, attenuated virus vaccine based on horsepox in preclinical development to prevent mpox and smallpox.

Bilthoven Biologicals is a global vaccine company, producing prophylactic vaccines as well as vaccines for therapeutic use. BBio has been selected by the European Union for its pandemic preparedness program of 'ever warm' vaccine manufacturing companies.

The World Health Organization declared spread of mpox in multiple African countries a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for the second time in two years.

In Monday pre-market trade, TNXP was trading at $0.39 up $0.05 or +13.24%.

