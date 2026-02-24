tonies SE (DB:TNIE) Price Target Increased by 19.22% to 14.47

The average one-year price target for tonies SE (DB:TNIE) has been revised to 14,47 € / share. This is an increase of 19.22% from the prior estimate of 12,14 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,62 € to a high of 18,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from the latest reported closing price of 11,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in tonies SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNIE is 0.30%, an increase of 38.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 6,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,414K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 961K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 70.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNIE by 4.62% over the last quarter.

AFAIX - Alger International Small Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

