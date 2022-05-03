Tonic maker Fevertree Drinks' chairman to step down after nine years

May 3 (Reuters) - British tonic maker Fevertree Drinks FEVR.L said on Tuesday its longstanding chairman, Bill Ronald, intends to retire from the board in May next year.

The company said it would start the process to appoint a successor to Ronald, who was appointed as chairman in June 2013 ahead of Fevertree's debut on the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

