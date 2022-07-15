Tonic maker Fevertree cuts profit forecast as cost pressures increase

July 15 (Reuters) - Tonic maker Fevertree FEVR.L lowered its annual profit forecast on Friday, signalling a hit from cost pressures and logistical issues.

The company now expects full-year operating profit to be in the range of 37.5 million pounds to 45 million pounds ($44.33 million - $53.19 million), down from its earlier forecast of between 63 million pounds and 66 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8460 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

