Tongwei Co. (SHSE:600438) Price Target Increased by 12.31% to 23.45

The average one-year price target for Tongwei Co. (SHSE:600438) has been revised to CN¥23.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.31% from the prior estimate of CN¥20.88 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥13.13 to a high of CN¥33.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥22.61 / share.

Tongwei Co. Maintains 3.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tongwei Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600438 is 0.07%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.74% to 24,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,178K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600438 by 20.51% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,181K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,802K shares , representing a decrease of 50.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600438 by 25.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,354K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600438 by 26.95% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,659K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWCIX - RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 1,290K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600438 by 17.43% over the last quarter.

