Tongdao Liepin Restructures Stock Options Plan

May 27, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced the cancellation of 9,620,000 previously granted stock options due to their high exercise prices compared to current market values, which undermined their incentive purpose. In a strategic move to maintain incentives, the company has concurrently offered an equivalent number of new options to the same grantees, with an exercise price set at HK$3.062 per share. These new options are slated for a potential exercise over a period that could extend up to ten years from the grant date.

