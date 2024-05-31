News & Insights

Tongdao Liepin Invests in Structured Deposits

May 31, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced a new investment in wealth management products, subscribing to two structured deposit products from XIB for a total of RMB 210 million, using funds from previously redeemed subscriptions. The transactions are classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules due to their financial significance, but do not require shareholder approval. These low-risk, principal-guaranteed investments offer a structured return tied to the EUR/USD exchange rate.

