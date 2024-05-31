Tongdao Liepin Invests in Structured Deposits

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced a new investment in wealth management products, subscribing to two structured deposit products from XIB for a total of RMB 210 million, using funds from previously redeemed subscriptions. The transactions are classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules due to their financial significance, but do not require shareholder approval. These low-risk, principal-guaranteed investments offer a structured return tied to the EUR/USD exchange rate.

For further insights into HK:6100 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.