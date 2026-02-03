Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF) Price Target Increased by 109.55% to 0.86

The average one-year price target for Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCPK:TGDLF) has been revised to $0.86 / share. This is an increase of 109.55% from the prior estimate of $0.41 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.80 to a high of $0.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.08% from the latest reported closing price of $0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tongdao Liepin Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGDLF is 0.05%, an increase of 45.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 18,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 11,781K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,272K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGDLF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 3,889K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,398K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGDLF by 11.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,550K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing an increase of 20.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGDLF by 27.56% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund holds 434K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGDLF by 40.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 276K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 77.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGDLF by 354.10% over the last quarter.

