Tongdao Liepin Group Narrows Q1 Losses

Tongdao Liepin Group reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 6.4% in Q1 2024, with revenue dropping to RMB 470.8 million from RMB 503.2 million. Despite this decrease, the company significantly narrowed its net loss to RMB 13.2 million, a 72.7% improvement compared to the same period in 2023. The Group also reported a substantial reduction in non-GAAP operating loss, demonstrating a 90.8% decrease from the previous year.

