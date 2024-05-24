News & Insights

Tongdao Liepin Group Narrows Q1 Losses

May 24, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 6.4% in Q1 2024, with revenue dropping to RMB 470.8 million from RMB 503.2 million. Despite this decrease, the company significantly narrowed its net loss to RMB 13.2 million, a 72.7% improvement compared to the same period in 2023. The Group also reported a substantial reduction in non-GAAP operating loss, demonstrating a 90.8% decrease from the previous year.

