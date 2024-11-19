Tongdao Liepin Group Invests in $18M Wealth Product

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has made a significant financial move by subscribing to a principal-guaranteed wealth management product worth $18 million, issued by the National Bank of Canada through Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This low-risk investment is funded by the company’s surplus cash reserves and promises an annualized interest rate of 5.54% over a five-year term. The subscription is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, emphasizing the company’s strategic financial management.

