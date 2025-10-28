Tongda Group Holdings (SEHK:698) Price Target Increased by 4,900.00% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for Tongda Group Holdings (SEHK:698) has been revised to HK$6.88 / share. This is an increase of 4,900.00% from the prior estimate of HK$0.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.82 to a high of HK$7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.25% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.74 / share.

Tongda Group Holdings Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tongda Group Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 698 is 0.00%, an increase of 26.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 51,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNCSX - Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund Class I holds 9,510K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - GLOBAL PORTFOLIO Class I holds 8,180K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 5,320K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing an increase of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 698 by 83.92% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,800K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares , representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 698 by 80.63% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3,960K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

