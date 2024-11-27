Tong Tong AI Enters New Factoring Agreement with Mega Bright

Gome Finance Technology Co (HK:0628) has released an update.

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited, formerly known as Gome Finance Technology Co., has entered into a New Factoring Service Framework Agreement with Mega Bright, effective from January 2025 to December 2027. This agreement will facilitate commercial factoring loans to borrowers, backed by accounts receivable transfers, with interest rates ranging from 6% to 9% per annum. The agreement is subject to approval by independent shareholders.

