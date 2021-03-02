TON Investor Threatens to Sue Telegram if Not Compensated for £100M: Report

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has reportedly received a demand for around $100 million in compensation from Da Vinci Capital, an investor in the messaging firm’s failed TON blockchain project.

Da Vinci Capital’s lawyers have sent Durov notice of intent to file a lawsuit against TON Inc. and Telegram Inc., sources close to the matter told Forbes Russia Monday.

Sources close to Telegram’s senior management, however, told the news source the amount demanded is $20 million, though the article suggest this could be a separate letter.

Telegram likely has two weeks to respond to the letter, before the investor will move the matter to a U.K. court, Forbes said.

The TON blockchain project was shelved in May 2020 following a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said Telegram’s massive $1.7 billion initial coin offering for the project in 2017 had been an unregistered securities sale.

Investors were offered a choice of getting 72% of their stake back at the time or lending the funds to Telegram for another year and receiving 110% back.

