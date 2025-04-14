$TOMZ Earnings Results: $TOMZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TOMZ ($TOMZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $1,070,000, missing estimates of $3,516,960 by $-2,446,960.
$TOMZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TOMZ stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCARBOROUGH ADVISORS, LLC removed 79,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,383
- DYNAMIC ADVISOR SOLUTIONS LLC removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,500
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 44,448 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,670
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 10,487 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,011
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 737 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $773
- UBS GROUP AG removed 502 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $527
