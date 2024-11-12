Tomy Company, Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

Tomy Company, Ltd. (JP:7867) has released an update.

Tomy Company, Ltd. reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales surging by 25.6% and operating profit climbing by 54.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a significant increase of 50.6%. As a result, Tomy has announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:7867 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.