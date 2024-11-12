News & Insights

Tomy Company, Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Tomy Company, Ltd. (JP:7867) has released an update.

Tomy Company, Ltd. reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales surging by 25.6% and operating profit climbing by 54.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a significant increase of 50.6%. As a result, Tomy has announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

