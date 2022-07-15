TomTom's Q2 loss widens as inflation, supply chain issues weigh

July 15 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday reported worse-than-expected loss for the second quarter, citing high inflation and strained supply chains.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, posted quarterly operating loss of 55.5 million euros ($55.7 million), against analysts' average forecast for loss of 20 million euros.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com Augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.