TomTom's Q2 loss widens as inflation, supply chain issues weigh

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday reported worse-than-expected loss for the second quarter, citing high inflation and strained supply chains.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, posted quarterly operating loss of 55.5 million euros ($55.7 million), against analysts' average forecast for loss of 20 million euros.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

