TomTom's Q1 revenue beats estimates driven by location tech

April 14, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter of 2023, saying its location technology business was gaining momentum.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, posted quarterly revenue of 141 million euros ($156 million), against analysts' forecast of 132 million euros provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9036 euros)

