TomTom To Supply Maps, Navigation, Live Services For Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect 5

(RTTNews) - TomTom (TOM2) said that it will provide Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) with maps, navigation and live services for the all-new Uconnect 5 in-vehicle infotainment system.

The upcoming Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia and Ram Trucks vehicles will include IQ Maps, traffic, electric vehicle & connected services, destination prediction, and user interface features. The features will be provided by TomTom.

The first models equipped with Uconnect 5 will hit the road in 2020. Uconnect 5 will be available in all key FCA markets excluding China.

Uconnect 5 includes the full array of TomTom's traffic and connected services. This includes EV services showing charging points and their availability. New to FCA vehicles, dynamic range mapping will help electric and internal combustion engine vehicles drivers to visualize the vehicle's range by displaying how far they can drive on their map.

If the battery or fuel is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver will be prompted via an onscreen warning to navigate towards a charging point or fuel station. The user will be provided with a cost comparison of available recharging /refueling stations that are within range.

