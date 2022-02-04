TomTom sees more supply chain constraints in 2022, misses Q4 forecasts

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS said on Friday it expected more supply chain constraints in 2022 as it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly core earnings.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, said supply chain shortages would persist throughout the year before easing in 2023.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, reported a fourth-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19.2 million euros ($22.00 million), missing the 7-million-euro loss analysts had forecast.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)

