TomTom says current car deals nearly $1.7 bln in revenue boost

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - TomTom TOM2.AS said on Tuesday its current deals with car makers are worth about 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion), as the Dutch navigation company aims to accelerate revenue growth.

Earlier this year, the Amsterdam-based company said it would focus on growing its core digital maps business after it sold its fleet management business to Japan's Bridgestone 5108.T for 910 million euros.

Ahead of an investor day on Tuesday, TomTom said it expected to grow its revenue from location technologies, such as maps, by 10% per year until 2021, with the ambition to accelerate growth in the forthcoming years.

"We see great opportunities in connected driver navigation, autonomous driving and maps applications, where location-based applications are key components," Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said.

TomTom faces a turning point after Google GOOGL.O broke into the market to supply maps to carmakers last year, striking deals with Renault RENA.PA and Volvo and upsetting a duopoly between TomTom and its traditional larger rival HERE.

The Dutch company said in July that it expected revenue from location technologies to increase to 435 million euros this year.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.