TomTom reports Q4 earnings loss twice as large as consensus

Adds detail

Feb 4 (Reuters) - TomTom TOM2.ASon Thursday reported a larger-than-expected quarterly core earnings loss which the Dutch navigation system maker blamed on lower car production forecasts, the impact of lockdowns on consumer spending and investment costs.

TomTom, which became a household name thanks to its portable navigation devices for cars, was hit in 2020 and had to shift towards other services such as digital mapping after the coronavirus pandemic brought global traffic to a halt.

"The past year has been a turbulent one. COVID-19 continues to impact people's lives and disrupt the global economy," CEO Harold Goddijn said.

"During the last year, we managed our costs by cutting discretionary spend but kept investment levels up for our mapping and application platforms," he said.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers include Ford F.N and Microsoft MSFT.O, reported a fourth-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.8 million euros ($9.37 million), compared to the loss of 4 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The group expects 2021 revenue of between 520 million and 570 million euros, compared to the 580 million expected on average by analysts, based on the expectation that car production in 2021 will still not reach 2019 volumes.

($1 = 0.8326 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 05))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.