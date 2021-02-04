TomTom reports Q4 earnings loss twice as large as consensus

US Markets
Dutch navigation system maker TomTom reported a quarterly core earnings loss 95% below consensus on Thursday, citing customers' lower near-term car production forecasts and the impact of lockdowns on consumer revenue.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers include Ford F.N and Microsoft MSFT.O, reported fourth-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.8 million euros ($9.37 million), compared to the loss of 4 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The group expects 2021 revenues to falls to between 520 and 570 million euros, compared to the 580 million euros expected on average by analysts.

($1 = 0.8326 euros)

