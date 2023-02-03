TomTom raises 2023 guidance after Q4 beat

February 03, 2023 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Federica Mileo for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday raised its 2023 guidance, after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast revenue for the current fiscal year in a range of 540 million euros to 580 million euros ($588.33-$631.91 million), with free cash flow of between 0% and +5% of the revenue.

The group had previously guided for a revenue of 500-550 million euros, with 425-475 million euros generated from its core location technology business, and free cash flow at breakeven.

