US Markets

TomTom Q3 core earnings beat analyst expectations

Contributor
Charles Regnier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom reported on Wednesday third-quarter core earnings above analysts' expectations and reiterated its outlook.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom TOM2.AS reported on Wednesday third-quarter core earnings above analysts' expectations and reiterated its outlook.

The Amsterdam-based company, which is moving away from selling devices to software as a service (SaaS), reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 15.9 million euros ($17.54 million), compared to 43.8 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts in a poll compiled by the company had expected an EBITDA of 8 million euros.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((charles.regnier@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular