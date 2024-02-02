News & Insights

TomTom posts smaller-than-expected Q4 operating loss

February 02, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Digital mapping specialist TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday reported a wider fourth-quarter operating loss but beat market expectations aided by strong order intake at its automotive unit.

The Amsterdam-based company posted a loss before interest and taxes of 10.4 million euros ($11.3 million) for the September-December quarter, compared with a loss of 4.5 million a year earlier. This beat analysts' forecast for a loss of 12 million euros in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

