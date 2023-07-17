News & Insights

TomTom posts smaller-than-expected Q2 operating loss, ups outlook

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

July 17, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Digital mapping specialist TomTom TOM2.AS on Monday increased its outlook for this year's revenue and free cash flow after reporting a smaller-than-expected operating loss for the second quarter, citing the good performance of its location technology division.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers include Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Hyundai and Amazon AMZN.O, now targets revenue of between 570-600 million euros ($640.00-$673 million)this year after previously forecasting 540-580 million.

It reported a loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 3.6 million euros for the second quarter versus a company-compiled forecast of a 7 million euros loss.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

