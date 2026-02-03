TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Price Target Decreased by 15.68% to 7.45

The average one-year price target for TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) has been revised to $7.45 / share. This is a decrease of 15.68% from the prior estimate of $8.84 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.33 to a high of $9.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.47% from the latest reported closing price of $5.80 / share.

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in TomTom N.V.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMOAF is 0.08%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 4,116K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOAF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 597K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMOAF by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 486K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOAF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 382K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 293K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOAF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

