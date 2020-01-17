TomTom closes deal with Huawei for use of maps and services -spokesman

AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday said it has closed a deal with China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL for the use of its maps and services in smartphone apps.

TomTom could not provide any details on the contents of the deal, spokesman Remco Meerstra said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.