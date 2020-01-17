TomTom closes deal with Huawei for use of maps and services -spokesman

Bart Meijer Reuters
AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Friday said it has closed a deal with China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL for the use of its maps and services in smartphone apps.

TomTom could not provide any details on the contents of the deal, spokesman Remco Meerstra said.

