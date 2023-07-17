News & Insights

TomTom beats quarterly forecasts, ups revenue outlook on strong car business

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

July 17, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Digital mapping specialist TomTom TOM2.AS on Monday increased its outlook for this year's revenue and free cash flow after reporting a smaller-than-expected operating loss for the second quarter thanks to strong demand from the auto industry.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers include Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Hyundai and Amazon AMZN.O, now targets revenue of between 570-600 million euros ($640.00-$673 million)this year after previously forecasting 540-580 million.

Free cash flow is now seen at 5% of revenue this year after an earlier prediction of 0-5%.

TomTom has invested heavily over the past years in maps and navigation technology for automated driving, which compete with Google Maps GOOGL.O and German carmaker-owned mapmaker HERE.

The group has delivered new maps for testing and validation to selected partners, including ride-hailing and automotive groups, said Chief Executive Officer Harold Goddijn in a statement, adding: "The market has welcomed our new product offering with excitement."

TomTom reported a loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 3.6 million euros for the second quarter versus a company-compiled forecast of a 7 million euros loss.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

Reuters
