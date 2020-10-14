US Markets
TomTom beats Q3 forecasts, boosted by strong auto sales

Sarah Morland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom reported on Wednesday third-quarter core earnings above analysts’ expectations, helped by growth in its automotive business.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.9 million euros ($4.58 million), compared to 15.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts polled by the company had estimated an EBITDA of 1 million euros.

TomTom also announced the extension of its maps and traffic supply contract with Uber UBER.N.

($1=0.8516 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

