TomTom beats first-quarter core profit forecasts

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly core earnings, helped by lower operating expenses and growth in its location technology business.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.3 million euros ($8.73 million), beating the 3 million-euro loss analysts had forecast.

