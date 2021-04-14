TomTom beats first-quarter core profit forecasts

April 14 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly core earnings, helped by lower operating expenses and growth in its location technology business.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.3 million euros ($8.73 million), beating the 3 million-euro loss analysts had forecast.

($1 = 0.8362 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.