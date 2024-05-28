TOMRA’s Employee Share Program Strengthens

Tomra Systems ASA (GB:0KV7) has released an update.

TOMRA Systems ASA has executed a share purchase program for employees, where 262,648 treasury shares were sold at NOK 135.30 each, with incentives for employees to hold shares for a year. Following the transaction, TOMRA retains 251,167 treasury shares. The program reflects the company’s commitment to employee investment and coincides with significant PDMR share acquisitions, underscoring confidence in TOMRA’s vision to lead the resource revolution with over 110,000 installations worldwide.

