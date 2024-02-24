Tomra Systems ASA - Depositary Receipt () (TMRAY) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 12.73

The average one-year price target for Tomra Systems ASA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TMRAY) has been revised to 12.73 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 11.23 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.35 to a high of 22.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.29% from the latest reported closing price of 14.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tomra Systems ASA - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMRAY is 0.18%, a decrease of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 15,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMRAY by 41.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMRAY by 25.01% over the last quarter.

ALTFX - AB SUSTAINABLE GLOBAL THEMATIC FUND, INC. holds 1,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMRAY by 41.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMRAY by 41.66% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMRAY by 39.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.