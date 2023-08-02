News & Insights

Tomra Systems ASA - ADR (TMRAY) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 18.56

August 02, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Tomra Systems ASA - ADR (OTC:TMRAY) has been revised to 18.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 17.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.98 to a high of 36.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from the latest reported closing price of 15.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tomra Systems ASA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMRAY is 0.01%, a decrease of 53.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMRAY / Tomra Systems ASA - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Boston Common Asset Management holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bartlett & Co. holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

