TOMRA Board Member Buys Company Shares

May 28, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Tomra Systems ASA (GB:0KV7) has released an update.

Bodil Sonesson, a board member of TOMRA Systems ASA, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 800 shares at NOK 137.70 each, totaling NOK 110,160, through Sonesson Advisory AB. Her total holdings in TOMRA now amount to 4,202 shares.

