Tompkins Financial (TMP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.39, changing hands as high as $68.92 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $53.3241 per share, with $93.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.99.

