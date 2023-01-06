Tompkins Financial (TMP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.30, changing hands as high as $77.27 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $68.50 per share, with $86.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.