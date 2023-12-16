Tompkins Financial (TMP) Price Target Increased by 7.84% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 52.02 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.35% from the latest reported closing price of 63.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 9,796K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,163K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 25.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 843K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 345K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 9.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 318K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 7.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

