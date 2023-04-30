Tompkins Financial (TMP) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Tompkins Financial said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.13%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 9,907K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of 58.62.

The projected annual revenue for Tompkins Financial is 324MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,174K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 28.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 938K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 7.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 325K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 4.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

