Tompkins Financial Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) Friday announced third-quarter profit for the third quarter, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $18.6 million, compared to loss of $33.4 million a year ago.

Net interest income was $53.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $2.2 million or 4.3 percent from the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income was $23.4 million for the third quarter, up $65.0 million or 156.2% compared to the same period in 2023.

The company announced regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share, payable on November 15, 2024, to common shareholders on record November 8, 2024.

