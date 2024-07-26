News & Insights

Tompkins Financial Q2 Net Income Rises

July 26, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial (TMP) reported second quarter net income of $15.7 million, up 85.0% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $1.10, up 86.4% from $0.59. The company said the increase largely reflects the sale of $80.9 million of available-for-sale securities which resulted in a $7.1 million or $0.37 per share loss on securities transactions in the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income was $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, down from $51.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest income was $21.8 million, up 72.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

